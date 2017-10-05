 »   »   » CUPID STRIKES? I Too Start Wondering If There Is Something Between Me & Anushka Shetty: Prabhas

After the release of Baahubali there were speculations that Prabhas and his rumoured love Anushka Shetty will tie the knot soon. But nothing of that sort happened.

Very recently, it was reported that Prabhas and Anushka are planning to get engaged in December. Read what Prabhas said when asked to comment on it.

We Had Decided That We Will Not Let The Link-up Rumour Float Around Speaking to Navbharat Times, Prabhas revealed, "When we first worked together we had decided that at no cost we would allow rumours of our linkup float around.'' We Are Very Good Friends ''We have been film friends for nine years now. We are very good friends.'' Is There Something Between Us? ''We have known each other for years but I admit sometimes when such stories start doing the rounds, then I too start wondering if there is, indeed, something between us.'' We Are Not Romantically Involved ''We know that we are not romantically involved.'' It's Nothing New ''By the way, this is nothing new -- when an actress works with an actor in more than one film, then people tend to make them a pair." The Latest Rumour A report in a leading web portal stated recently that Prabhas is all set to make his relationship official. The Engagement Report ''It also said that Prabhas will get engaged to Anushka in December and Anushka Shetty is preparing for her engagement. On The Work Front Prabhas is busy with his next Saaho, in which the actor is paired with Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey.

Also Read: OMG! Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli THRASHES Hrithik Roshan; Says UNCLE Focus On Your Wife!