 »   »   » Prabhas Won’t Be Present During Ivanka Trump's India Visit?

The Baahubali 2 star Prabhas is the talk of the town as his larger than life film shattered all the records at the box office and people are eagerly waiting for his next release Saaho. For the success that he's achieved, the Government had to invite him for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad led by Ivanka Trump, but it is reported that his name is not even mentioned in the invite.

Though a few film-makers proposed Prabhas' name to be included in the event as it will boost entrepreneurs confidence, the Government chose not to do so and has decided to make the event a complete common man's interest. Though a few filmstars' names have been included in the list, they'll attend as entrepreneurs and not as movie stars.