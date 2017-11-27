 »   »   » Prabhas Won’t Be Present During Ivanka Trump's India Visit?

The Baahubali 2 star Prabhas is the talk of the town as his larger than life film shattered all the records at the box office and people are eagerly waiting for his next release Saaho. For the success that he's achieved, the Government had to invite him for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad led by Ivanka Trump, but it is reported that his name is not even mentioned in the invite.
Though a few film-makers proposed Prabhas' name to be included in the event as it will boost entrepreneurs confidence, the Government chose not to do so and has decided to make the event a complete common man's interest. Though a few filmstars' names have been included in the list, they'll attend as entrepreneurs and not as movie stars.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump to arrive in India with a delegation for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which will be held in Hyderabad.
Global Entrepreneurship Summit
Entrepreneurs across India will get an opportunity to meet and interact with Ivanka Trump and listen to her inspiring speech.
Successful Entrepreneur
Ivanka Trump is a successful entrepreneur herself and runs her own clothing and shoe line across the United States.
Made In America
Most of her products are made in China and she now plans to bring the manufacturing back to the US as per her father's America first policy.
Political Figures
Many political leaders will also be present at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held in Hyderabad.
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will lead the delegation from the Indian side and Ivanka Trump will lead from the US side.
High Security
Hyderabad has suddenly turned into a high security zone due to Ivanka Trump's India visit and secret services are everywhere.
Happy Family!
Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner and the couple are blessed with two children.
Grace & Poise
Ivanka Trump is doing her job really well at the White House and has carried herself with grace and poise.