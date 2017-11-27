 »   »   » Prabhas Won’t Be Present During Ivanka Trump's India Visit?

Prabhas Won’t Be Present During Ivanka Trump's India Visit?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Baahubali 2 star Prabhas is the talk of the town as his larger than life film shattered all the records at the box office and people are eagerly waiting for his next release Saaho. For the success that he's achieved, the Government had to invite him for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad led by Ivanka Trump, but it is reported that his name is not even mentioned in the invite.

Though a few film-makers proposed Prabhas' name to be included in the event as it will boost entrepreneurs confidence, the Government chose not to do so and has decided to make the event a complete common man's interest. Though a few filmstars' names have been included in the list, they'll attend as entrepreneurs and not as movie stars.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump to arrive in India with a delegation for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which will be held in Hyderabad.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Entrepreneurs across India will get an opportunity to meet and interact with Ivanka Trump and listen to her inspiring speech.

Successful Entrepreneur

Successful Entrepreneur

Ivanka Trump is a successful entrepreneur herself and runs her own clothing and shoe line across the United States.

Made In America

Made In America

Most of her products are made in China and she now plans to bring the manufacturing back to the US as per her father's America first policy.

Political Figures

Political Figures

Many political leaders will also be present at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held in Hyderabad.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will lead the delegation from the Indian side and Ivanka Trump will lead from the US side.

High Security

High Security

Hyderabad has suddenly turned into a high security zone due to Ivanka Trump's India visit and secret services are everywhere.

Happy Family!

Happy Family!

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner and the couple are blessed with two children.

Grace & Poise

Grace & Poise

Ivanka Trump is doing her job really well at the White House and has carried herself with grace and poise.

Ivanka & Tiffany

Ivanka & Tiffany

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump pose for a wonderful picture. So awesome, right?

India Visit

India Visit

Ivanka Trump is now the talk of the town among the entrepreneurs in India.

Prabhas
Read more about: prabhas, donald trump
Story first published: Monday, November 27, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat