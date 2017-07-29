 »   »   » Anushka Shetty's Dream Man? Prabhas Looks SO HOT & DESIRABLE In These NEW PICTURES; Is It For Saaho?

Prabhas made a lot of new fans after the release of Baahubali. Now everybody is curious about his next film Saaho.

Recently, a photoshoot of the actor went viral on the Internet and we must say he is looking damn hot in it. It is also speculated that this is his new look for Saaho, which might star his rumoured love interest Anushka Shetty. Check it out below.



That Killer Smile Now we know why girls are so crazy for Prabhas! That killer smile is the secret!

His Shy Nature The actor is very shy in his real life which makes him even more desirable. What say ladies?

New Hot Look Who would have thought that Prabhas can look so hot even without his Baahubali beard!

Is This For Saaho? Industry insiders say that this photoshoot is exclusively done for his upcoming film Saaho.

Lovely Pictures Well, these pictures will surely send his legion of fans into raptures.

Prabhas' Weight Loss Prabhas, who beefed up a few extra kilos to portray Amarendra Baahubali, will lose weight for Saaho.

A Big Budget Movie Prabhas' Saaho would be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore and will have some breathtaking stunts.

Anushka Shetty & Prabhas To Re-Unite? Rumours are rife that Anushka Shetty might star in Saaho opposite alleged boyfriend Prabhas.

Sujeeth Directorial The film is being directed by Sujeeth and will release in four languages.



