 »   »   » IT’S OFFICIAL! Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Locked For Saaho!

The leading lady of Prabhas starrer Saaho, has been a subject to several reports over the last few months. Finally, the producer of the film has confirmed the news of Shraddha Kapoor being roped in for Saaho.

Mumbai Mirror quoted the producer of Saaho as saying, "Shraddha is the perfect choice for the role. We are excited to have her on board with us. Saaho is Prabhas's first film in Hindi and so it is very special for all of us. It is an ambitious project and will have some really high-octane action scenes."



Saaho has already gone on the floors. Currently, the shooting is going on in Hyderabad. Buzz is, it will also be shot in Mumbai, Romania and Abu Dhabi.



It is being shot in three languages-Hindi, Tamil and Telugu-simultaneously. The actor will start shooting from mid-August.



Apart from Shraddha, we will also get to see some high octane action sequence between Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh., who plays the antagonist in the film.



We are damn excited to witness the chemistry of Prabhas & Shraddha. What about you?