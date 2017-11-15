 »   »   » THEY'RE LOVE! Prabhas' Special Gesture For Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty Is Every Bit Adorable!

THEY'RE LOVE! Prabhas' Special Gesture For Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty Is Every Bit Adorable!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

We just can't have enough of our favourite lovebirds - Prabhas & Anushka Shetty. There's something about both of them that makes them 'sabse alag'.

Having said that, we got a superb news for all Pranushka fans out there! According to an entertainment portal, very soon you will get to see Prabhas & Anushka Shetty in same frame as they're all set to share same platform. Digging for details? Here we go..

Prabhas To Attend Anushka's Bhaagamathie Trailer Launch

Prabhas To Attend Anushka's Bhaagamathie Trailer Launch

A source close to the duo, quoted as saying, "Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of her period thriller Bhaagamathie. The title poster that released on her birthday has created a huge buzz."

How Sweet Is That!

How Sweet Is That!

"To make the most of the already heightened curiosity around the film, the makers are now planning a big event for the trailer launch."

"Prabhas' UV Creations has produced the film and Prabhas will be present at the event in the capacity of the producer as well as a special guest," added the source.

Recently, Prabhas Gifted Anushka A BMW

Recently, Prabhas Gifted Anushka A BMW

Reportedly, Prabhas gifted Anushka Sharma a BMW on her 36th birthday.

While, Anushka Gifted Him A Designer Watch

While, Anushka Gifted Him A Designer Watch

About a month ago, Prabhas celebrated his 38th birthday and rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty had gifted him a designer watch as Prabhas is found of watches!

Prabhas-Anushka To Re-unite After Saaho?

Prabhas-Anushka To Re-unite After Saaho?

We hear that producers are keen to cash in Prabhas-Anushka's pairing and hush hush is there that the duo might consider doing a film together post the release of Saaho.

On a related note, Saaho marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha Kapoor and the film also casts Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in the key roles.

Read more about: prabhas, anushka shetty
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 16:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers