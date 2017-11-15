 »   »   » THEY'RE LOVE! Prabhas' Special Gesture For Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty Is Every Bit Adorable!

We just can't have enough of our favourite lovebirds - Prabhas & Anushka Shetty. There's something about both of them that makes them 'sabse alag'.

Having said that, we got a superb news for all Pranushka fans out there! According to an entertainment portal, very soon you will get to see Prabhas & Anushka Shetty in same frame as they're all set to share same platform. Digging for details? Here we go..

Prabhas To Attend Anushka's Bhaagamathie Trailer Launch A source close to the duo, quoted as saying, "Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of her period thriller Bhaagamathie. The title poster that released on her birthday has created a huge buzz." How Sweet Is That! "To make the most of the already heightened curiosity around the film, the makers are now planning a big event for the trailer launch." "Prabhas' UV Creations has produced the film and Prabhas will be present at the event in the capacity of the producer as well as a special guest," added the source. Recently, Prabhas Gifted Anushka A BMW Reportedly, Prabhas gifted Anushka Sharma a BMW on her 36th birthday. While, Anushka Gifted Him A Designer Watch About a month ago, Prabhas celebrated his 38th birthday and rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty had gifted him a designer watch as Prabhas is found of watches! Prabhas-Anushka To Re-unite After Saaho? We hear that producers are keen to cash in Prabhas-Anushka's pairing and hush hush is there that the duo might consider doing a film together post the release of Saaho.

On a related note, Saaho marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha Kapoor and the film also casts Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in the key roles.