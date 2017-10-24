 »   »   » DON'T MISS! Prabhas Spotted On The Sets Of Saaho As He Shoots With Neil Nitin Mukesh [New Picture]

Ever since the first look poster of Prabhas' next film, Saaho has been out, the movie is in the tremendous buzz.

Yesterday, Prabhas celebrated his birthday and today the actor is back to shoot and look with whom, he was spotted on the sets of Saaho. He's none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh. Have a look at their picture..



Prabhas With Neil Nitin Mukesh Prabhas & Neil Nitin Mukesh spotted shooting a crucial scene for Saaho. In the film, Neil Nitin Mukesh plays an antagonist, while Prabhas a spy.

Prabhas With Shraddha Yesterday, Saaho director Sujeeth shared a picture from the sets of Saaho and wrote, "You guys are amazing", with a heart emoticon.

Prabhas’ Transformation From playing a larger than life character ‘Baahubali' to a stylish spy, Prabhas' transformation is worth praising!

Prabhas On His Saaho Look! Recently, while talking to HT, Prabhas had revealed about his look and had said, "Baahubali was a period drama, but this is a modern film. So along with the story, my look, be it hairstyle or physique, is also different."

With People's Expectations Comes Fear: Prabhas After Baahubali becoming a phenomenon, Prabhas admits that fear of failure with upcoming projects looms large. "Fear of failure is definitely there for every film."

Prabhas Believes In Giving His Best & Leaving The Rest To Audience "It was present for ‘Baahubali'; then, after the first part, it was there for the second part. Now, there are so many expectations and audience wants to see something else... Fear is there, but what we can do is believe in something and try to make it."



Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He also has a period love story in his kitty.