 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Is Past Now! Here's How Prabhas SURPRISED His New On-screen LOVE Shraddha Kapoor

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film Saaho. Prabhas, who is known for his gentlemanly behaviour, recently gave Shraddha a lovely surprise on the sets of his movie.

On her work trip to Hyderabad, the actress was treated by the handsome hunk and Shraddha Kapoor could not stop herself from sharing it.



Check It Out... Shraddha via her Instagram stories shared a click of some lip smacking Hyderabadi delicacies.

Shraddha Had Tweeted Earlier "So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo."

Shraddha Replaced Anushka! As per reports, the makers wanted to bring back the magic of Amarendra and Devasena from Baahubali but they had a condition!

They Wanted Anushka To Reduce Her Weight The makers had told Anushka Shetty to reduce her weight in a limited time period, which was not possible for the actress.

Coming Back To Shraddha & Prabhas "According to a leading daily, the two leads have decided to help each other with Hindi and Telugu respectively.''

Helping Each Other.. ''The actors will have professional language tutors, but they still feel conversing in the language they are weak in will improve their grasp on it.''

Shraddha's Lines Will Be Dubbed Because... ''Shraddha's lines in the Telugu version will be dubbed because Tollywood fans are very particular about the diction of their language.''

Breathtaking Sequences As per reports, Saaho will be grander than Baahubali in terms of VFX and action.



For the uninitiated, Saaho is being shot simultaneously in three different languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Also Read: Is This The REAL Reason Hrithik Roshan Is NOT REACTING To Kangana Ranaut's Allegations?