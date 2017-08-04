 »   »   » Are They GETTING MARRIED? Finally, Prabhas Talks About His WEDDING & His AFFAIR With Anushka Shetty

Are They GETTING MARRIED? Finally, Prabhas Talks About His WEDDING & His AFFAIR With Anushka Shetty

Posted By:
Soon after the release of Baahubali 2, stories about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's affair and their marriage went viral on the Internet.

It was said that Prabhas will tie the knot after the release of the movie but nothing like that happened. Now, for the first time Prabhas spoke about marriage, his rumoured affair with Anushka Shetty and much more. Scroll down to know what the actor said.

Don't Worry My Female Fans

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Prabhas said, "At present, my [female] fans don't need to worry.''

I Am Not Getting Married Now

"I'm not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I'm not even thinking about it.''

I Feel Lucky

"I feel lucky that so many people admire me."


When Rana Posted A Matrimony Ad For Prabhas

"Did [Rana] say I am getting married?" he said.

On His Link-Up Rumours With Anushka

The handsome actor said, ''Such stories are common.''

I Was Expecting That People Will Link Me With Anushka

"I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours.''

I Used To Feel Bad

It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?'

I Am Okay With It Now

''But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them."

Excited For Saaho

Prabhas, who is shooting for Sujeeth's Saaho, also said that he is "very excited" to work in the film.


Read more about: prabhas, anushka shetty, saaho
Story first published: Saturday, August 5, 2017, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2017
