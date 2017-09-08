 »   »   » BREAKING! This Celeb CONFIRMS Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut Had An AFFAIR & B’Wood KNOWS About It

After Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's public spat, people had just one question in mind as to who is speaking the truth between the two.

Kangana Ranaut openly claimed that she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, while Hrithik denied it completely by saying he will rather date a pope. But you will be shocked to know that famous celebrity Prahlad Kakkar has revealed to Spotboye that Hrithik was indeed dating Kangana and the whole industry knows about it. Read what he said...

Bollywood Is Trying To Sideline Kangana ''The industry is trying to sideline Kangana, but she is refusing to be silenced. She is clearly sending out a message: Kya ukhad loge mera? I am a great actress. I have proved my talent. What you might do consequently does not matter to me.'' Hrithik Sued Her In Court & That Set Her On Fire ''Hrithik sued her in court. That set her on fire. According to Hrithik, she is a psycho. That set her on fire. But it is possible. It can happen that one gets delusional in the movie world.'' Achche Achche Jhuk Jaate Hai "However, one thing is certain: Kangana is a fabulous actress who has made it totally on her own. In our industry, mostly kisi na kisika sar par haath hota hi hai. Oh, she is such a gutsy woman, not scared of anybody, achche achche jhuk jaate hain.'' Life Is Very Tough In Bollywood ''Mind you life is very tough in Bollywood if you are an outsider. Hats off to Kangana for holding her nerve and standing up without flinching an eyebrow.'' It's Natural That His Wife Sussanne Will Support Him ''That's because she is Hrithik's former wife. Natural hai na?'' When Asked, ''Did Kangana & Hrithik Indeed Have A Scene?" "Of course they had one, and the industry knows about it. Yeh sab hota rehta hai. People move on.'' She Will Never Take Hrithik Back ''Of course, she has. It is just that she is terribly upset and hurt as Hrithik was out to prove that she is mentally unstable. Anyway, I don't think that she will ever take Hrithik back now.'' Nobody Bares His Soul To Publicise A Film ''Nobody bares his soul and makes a display of his/her personal life for publicising a film. Kangana has been a star after Queen and she does not need any validation.'' A Lot Of People In Bollywood Admire Her Guts ''A lot of people in the industry admire her guts but will never come out in the open because they're not ready to take on the bigwigs.''

Well, Prahlad did make some shocking revelations!

