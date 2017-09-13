 »   »   »  POIGNANT! Pregnant Celina Jaitly Bares Her Heart About Her Trolled Nude Picture

Gone are the days when actresses would refrain from flaunting their baby bump. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Lisa Haydon and Esha Deol are breaking every stereotypes associated with the phase of pregnancy.

Celina Jaitly FLAUNTS her Baby Bump in BATH TUB; Watch | FilmiBeat

Celina Jaitly who is expecting twins for the second time, recently posed nude in a bathtub for a photo-shoot. Unfortunately, she had to face the wrath of trollers who called her names and posted unsavory comments.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress opened up about the backlash and spoke about how she remains unfazed. Scroll down to read more...

'I Did Expect Trolls' Celina was quoted as saying, "It's not the slut-shaming that bothered me. I did expect trolls when I posted that picture." The Disturbing Part "However, what disturbed me was that even in today's times, some people are driven by a misogynist ideology and are willing to intimidate a woman, even a pregnant woman. These trolls used a considerable amount of verbal violence along with intentions of sexual violence just because the picture did not meet the traditional and cultural expectations of a few self-proclaimed thekedars (custodians) of our society," said the actress. Name-Calling Is Common In Our Country Celina further added, "In our culture, the shock of seeing something different make these people uncomfortable." They Think It's Okay To Call A Woman A S**t or A B***h She was quoted as saying, "They believe this has given them the right to call a woman a s**t, a b***h. Of course it is also shockingly okay to even punish her by rape and sexually torment such a woman." Slut-Shaming Is Not Funny "It is deeply disturbing to think that there are so many people who feel it's ok to harm a pregnant woman or for that matter any woman with physical, sexual and verbal abuse. No wonder violence against women has increased in our country because such narcissistic people are actually allowed to have a voice and practice their regressive and delinquent thought processes and ideologies. Slut-shaming is not funny. It is dangerous, hurtful, disrespectful and harmful to women." Her Befitting Reply To Haters Haters posted that she has nothing to do except 'make babies'. To them, Celina gave a befitting reply in her Facebook post where she wrote about how she got slut-shamed and how she finds it laughable.

