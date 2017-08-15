 »   »   » BEST FRIENDS FOREVER! Aishwarya Rai & Preity Zinta Seen Having A Blast In This Throwback Picture

Not many are aware but Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are best friends. Not just Aish, Preity is also very close to her hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
Recently, Preity Zinta shared a lovely throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Instagram account. Check it out below.
Here Is The Picture...
Preity wrote, ''Omg ! Look what I found among my old photos-all of us posing during a night out in the #worldtour #ThrowbackMonday #Ash #Minni #Avan🤷♀️ #strikeapose.'' Scroll down for more pictures of the besties!
Preity Loves Aishwarya
Preity Zinta has always praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Once in an interview to a web portal, she had said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just like a doll.
Preity Thinks Aishwarya Is A Perfect Dancer
She had also said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most graceful dancer in Bollywood.
Her Girl Crush On Aishwarya
During the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Preity Zinta had posted, ''Hey @juniorbachchan I'm watching the #Aedilhaimushkil promo in a loop & I think I have a girl crush on Ash😜 #bachaao.''
I Get Along Very Well With Aishwarya
She had also told a leading daily. "I get along very well with her (Aishwarya).''
I Only Visit Aishwarya's Home
''The only actress I visited at her home or called sometimes is Aish.''