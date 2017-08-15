 »   »   » BEST FRIENDS FOREVER! Aishwarya Rai & Preity Zinta Seen Having A Blast In This Throwback Picture

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER! Aishwarya Rai & Preity Zinta Seen Having A Blast In This Throwback Picture

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Not many are aware but Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are best friends. Not just Aish, Preity is also very close to her hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, Preity Zinta shared a lovely throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Instagram account. Check it out below.

Here Is The Picture...

Here Is The Picture...

Preity wrote, ''Omg ! Look what I found among my old photos-all of us posing during a night out in the #worldtour #ThrowbackMonday #Ash #Minni #Avan🤷‍♀️‬ #strikeapose.'' Scroll down for more pictures of the besties!

Preity Loves Aishwarya

Preity Loves Aishwarya

Preity Zinta has always praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Once in an interview to a web portal, she had said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just like a doll.

But Not A Plastic One

But Not A Plastic One

She had added, she is not plastic but a living doll, who is beautiful.

Preity Thinks Aishwarya Is A Perfect Dancer

Preity Thinks Aishwarya Is A Perfect Dancer

She had also said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most graceful dancer in Bollywood.

Her Girl Crush On Aishwarya

Her Girl Crush On Aishwarya

During the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Preity Zinta had posted, ''Hey @juniorbachchan I'm watching the #Aedilhaimushkil promo in a loop & I think I have a girl crush on Ash😜 #bachaao.''

I Get Along Very Well With Aishwarya

I Get Along Very Well With Aishwarya

She had also told a leading daily. "I get along very well with her (Aishwarya).''

She Is Very Down To Earth

She Is Very Down To Earth

''Despite the fact that she's on top she is very down to earth.''

I Only Visit Aishwarya's Home

I Only Visit Aishwarya's Home

''The only actress I visited at her home or called sometimes is Aish.''

Aishwarya Is The Only Close Friend I Have

Aishwarya Is The Only Close Friend I Have

''When her leg broke, I visited her. Aishwarya is the only close friend I had."

Story first published: Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 10:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos