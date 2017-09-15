 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Asked To Tender A Clear 'Apology' For Sikkim Fiasco!

Priyanka Chopra calls Sikkim a troubled state, apologies for her comments later | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra came under heavy criticism for calling a peaceful state like Sikkim "troubled by insurgency" and the Sikkimese people labelled her "politically illiterate" and even their MP Prem Das Rai asked everyone to ignore her comments as she doesn't have her facts right! Amidst all this hullabaloo, Priyanka Chopra apologised to the Sikkim Govt by sending a formal letter where she wrote, "I tender an apology".

However, it looks like the Sikkim Government is not happy with the formal apology letter and has asked her to issue another letter with more clarity about her statements. Sikkim Tourism Secretary C. Zangpo Bhutia said: "We have received an apology note from Priyanka Chopra for her comments, where she has written 'I tender an apology'. But we are not satisfied. We have asked her to send us another letter in more clear-cut terms."