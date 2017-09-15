 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Asked To Tender A Clear 'Apology' For Sikkim Fiasco!

Priyanka Chopra Asked To Tender A Clear 'Apology' For Sikkim Fiasco!

Priyanka Chopra came under heavy criticism for calling a peaceful state like Sikkim "troubled by insurgency" and the Sikkimese people labelled her "politically illiterate" and even their MP Prem Das Rai asked everyone to ignore her comments as she doesn't have her facts right! Amidst all this hullabaloo, Priyanka Chopra apologised to the Sikkim Govt by sending a formal letter where she wrote, "I tender an apology".

However, it looks like the Sikkim Government is not happy with the formal apology letter and has asked her to issue another letter with more clarity about her statements. Sikkim Tourism Secretary C. Zangpo Bhutia said: "We have received an apology note from Priyanka Chopra for her comments, where she has written 'I tender an apology'. But we are not satisfied. We have asked her to send us another letter in more clear-cut terms."

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra tendered an apology note to the Sikkim Governemnet stating "I tender an apology".

Sikkim Govt

The Sikkim Govt is not satisfied with the note and has asked her to give more clarity on her apology.

Will She?

We'll have to wait and watch if Priyanka Chopra will give in-depth clarity to the Sikkim Govt or not!

Butt Of All Jokes

She has been the subject of jokes and ire from people across the state of Sikkim.

Politically Illiterate

Priyanka Chopra is being trolled on Twitter and has been called 'politically illiterate'.

Sikkim Minister

Even Sikkim MP, Prem Das Rai urged people to ignore her as she doesn't have her facts right.

No Insurgency

Sikkim is the most peaceful state in India and has no insurgency for more than 30 years.

Not Right!

PeeCee making such a false statement at an international film festival against a peaceful state like Sikkim is unwarranted!

Social Unrest

We hope she'll learn the facts next time before speaking out on political issues as false provocations lead to unrest.

False Statement

She also said that Sikkim has no film industry of its own, which is another false statement!

Wait & Watch

We'll keep you updated when Priyanka Chopra tenders a clear-cut apology to the Sikkim Govt.

Story first published: Friday, September 15, 2017, 16:18 [IST]
