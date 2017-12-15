 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Watch Out! Priyanka Chopra Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram

Deepika Padukone Watch Out! Priyanka Chopra Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra; becomes Most Followed Bollywood Actress of 2017 | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra crosses the 20 Million followers mark on Instagram and the photo sharing app congratulated her with an award for reaching the milestone and the excited PeeCee posted the picture on her Insta handle by saying, "Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love... And to you..my #20million family..much love and gratitude."

As of now Priyanka Chopra's Instagram following is of 20.5 Million and she's just a little behind Deepika Padukone who commands a following of 20.7 Million. Looking at the razor thin gap, you never know if PeeCee will race ahead of Deepika by the end of 2017.

Social Media Queen

Social Media Queen

Priyanka Chopra received an award from Instagram for crossing the milestone of 20 Million followers.

20.5 Million

20.5 Million

As of now, Priyanka Chopra has 20.5 Million followers and she's inching towards Deepika Padukone's number.

Good Year

Good Year

The year 2017 wasn't bad for Priyanka Chopra at all as she achieved a lot of things already.

India Visit

India Visit

She'll be coming home to India on December 17 and will stay close to two weeks as well.

Christmas Time

Christmas Time

She's currently in the United States and showcased her Christmas tree on Instagram and partied hard with her friends.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Watch out Deepika Padukone! Priyanka Chopra looks like she might race ahead on the Instagram followers battle.

Insta Wars

Insta Wars

Deepika Padukone has 20.7 Million followers on Instagram and Priyanka Chopra has 20.5 Million as of now.

Number Wars

Number Wars

If Priyanka Chopra goes by the same pace, we guess she might beat Deepika Padukone's Instagram numbers, folks!

Being Online

Being Online

Deepika Padukone must step up her game and interact and post few more pictures to gain traction, else Priyanka might take the lead!

2017 Battle

2017 Battle

We'll have to wait and watch if Priyanka Chopra will beat Deepika Padukone by the end of 2017 on the highest Instagram followers

Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love... And to you..my #20million family..much love and gratitude ❤️🎉💋🙏🏼

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Read more about: priyanka chopra, deepika padukone
Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 15:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat