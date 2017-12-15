 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Watch Out! Priyanka Chopra Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram

Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra; becomes Most Followed Bollywood Actress of 2017 | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra crosses the 20 Million followers mark on Instagram and the photo sharing app congratulated her with an award for reaching the milestone and the excited PeeCee posted the picture on her Insta handle by saying, "Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love... And to you..my #20million family..much love and gratitude."

As of now Priyanka Chopra's Instagram following is of 20.5 Million and she's just a little behind Deepika Padukone who commands a following of 20.7 Million. Looking at the razor thin gap, you never know if PeeCee will race ahead of Deepika by the end of 2017.