 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra DEFEATS Deepika Padukone! Read Details

The battle of the social media followers gets real as two Bollywood heroines, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are pitted against each other to clinch 'who has the highest number of online interactions' and according to the latest social media ranking released by The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka Chopra is at number 3 and Deepika Padukone is at a distant number 7.

"The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 26," said The Hollywood Reporter.