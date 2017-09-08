 »   »   » SHE SAYS IT WITH HONESTY! Priyanka Chopra Felt 'Like Crap' When She Endorsed A Fairness Cream

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a professional high. After showcasing her acting prowess in Bollywood, the actress has been showered with equal amount of love in the West too. Right from slaying at the red carpets to featuring on various renowned magazine covers, PeeCee has been the talk of the town.

In her latest interview with Vogue, the actress voices India's obsession with fairness cream and gets candid about how she regrets doing a fairness cream commercial years ago. Read on to know more...

A Lot Of Girls With Darker Skin Hear Things PeeCee was quoted as saying, "A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, "Oh, poor thing, she's dark." In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: "Your skin's gonna get lighter in a week." A Girl With Insecurities She added, "I used it [when I was very young]. Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities." How She Regretted Doing It Priyanka said, "And when I saw it, I was like, "Oh shit. What did I do?" I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone." Priyanka Chopra sizzles on Vogue Magazine cover; Watch | FilmiBeat PeeCee Made Sure She Pulled Out Of The Ad Deal While talking to the Paper magazine, Priyanka elaborated more, "So I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.' I got out of the contract and never did it again." The Miserable Teenage Years "It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable, because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don't understand the psychology of what it does to society," quipped the 'Quantico' actress. Creams For Glowing Skin Is Different But... "When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says ‘whitening,' it's like, what?"

Recently, Abhay Deol had created quite a stir when he called out all Bollywood actors who endorsed such creams. Celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin have also been quite vocal about turning down fair cream endorsements.