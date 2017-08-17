 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Wearing A Tricolour Dupatta To Celebrate Independence Day!

The lovely Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang clip wearing a white top and denim along with a tricolour dupatta to celebrate Independence Day and the social media warriors, instead of spreading positivity on the special day, ended up slamming the actress by calling it a stunt. Some even went ahead and called her a Westerner and asked her to stay in the United States itself.

Check out the negative comments below...

Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang clip wearing a tricolour dupatta on Independence Day.

It's funny how social media warriors claim to be the defenders of anything and everything these days.

This troller wants PeeCee to stay in the USA itself and not in India.

A troller lectures people on whom to follow and whom not to follow.

So this troller assumes that PeeCee has done a "shameful act".

It looks like trollers are on social media just to bring down other people.

Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Story first published: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 17:59 [IST]
