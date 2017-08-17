 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Wearing A Tricolour Dupatta To Celebrate Independence Day!

The lovely Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang clip wearing a white top and denim along with a tricolour dupatta to celebrate Independence Day and the social media warriors, instead of spreading positivity on the special day, ended up slamming the actress by calling it a stunt. Some even went ahead and called her a Westerner and asked her to stay in the United States itself.
Check out the negative comments below...
Independence Day
Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang clip wearing a tricolour dupatta on Independence Day.
Social Media Warriors
It's funny how social media warriors claim to be the defenders of anything and everything these days.
Independence Day #Vibes 🇮🇳#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind
