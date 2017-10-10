 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Holidays In Rome & Walks The Streets Like A Commoner! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra set foot in Rome, Italy along with her co-stars and friends from Quantico 3 and gang of girls spent a whole day holidaying in the city and visiting the famous tourist spots including the Vatican. The 3rd series of Quantico will be shot in Rome and she'll stay in the city for a much longer period.
A lot of people recognised Priyanka Chopra and took pictures and selfies with her. She was even snapped walking the streets like a commoner and we're glad that Priyanka Chopra can freely walk wherever she wants without being mobbed as that is indeed not possible in India. Check out her Rome holiday pictures below...
Rome Holiday
Priyanka Chopra holidays in Rome, Italy along with her friends.
The Vatican
She even visited the Vatican and called it ,"Beautiful Vatican.. a moment of purity,faith and silence.."
Quantico 3
PeeCee is in Rome for the shoot of her upcoming television series Quantico 3.
Walking The Streets
She was spotted walking the streets of Rome like a commoner as well.
She's The Star
A lot of people recognised her and clicked pictures as well.
PeeCee In Rome
Priyanka Chopra captioned this image as, "No filter needed."
Walk Of Freedom
"There is no easy walk to freedom..." captioned PeeCee on Instagram.
Roman Holiday
It's cool that several fans got to click pictures of Priyanka walking the streets of Rome.
PeeCee
She'll be in Rome for a long period now as she's shooting for Quantico 3.
TV Series
Quantico is an American television series and Priyanka plays the role of an FBI officer.
Food First
She also visited the popular restaurants across the city with her girl gang.
A Good Time
PeeCee is seen having a chat with her girlfriends at a restaurant.
Priyanka Chopra
No matter where she goes, people always recognise her.
