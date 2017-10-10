 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Holidays In Rome & Walks The Streets Like A Commoner! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra set foot in Rome, Italy along with her co-stars and friends from Quantico 3 and gang of girls spent a whole day holidaying in the city and visiting the famous tourist spots including the Vatican. The 3rd series of Quantico will be shot in Rome and she'll stay in the city for a much longer period.

A lot of people recognised Priyanka Chopra and took pictures and selfies with her. She was even snapped walking the streets like a commoner and we're glad that Priyanka Chopra can freely walk wherever she wants without being mobbed as that is indeed not possible in India. Check out her Rome holiday pictures below...