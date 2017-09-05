 »   »   » IT’S CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra Is NOT Doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan

Amidst reports of her doing films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, says the actress has no time to do a Hindi movie this year.

There have been reports that Priyanka is teaming up with Bhansali for 'Gustakhiyan' and will apparently play the role of renowned poet Amrita Pritam in the film.

"I have not seen any paper work or documents so I can't say anything (of Priyanka working with Bhansali). The film that Mr Bhansali is working on - 'Gustakiyaan' is really nice, I have read the script and it is beautiful and I think he is the right person to make it," Madhu Chopra told PTI, when asked if Priyanka is doing the film or not.

"Priyanka has no time this year to do a Hindi film. If he is making it this year then Priyanka is definitely not doing it. Priyanka and Bhansali are good friends they share a special relationship. They both meet whenever she is here." she adds.