 »   »   » New Friendship Blooming In Hollywood Between Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson! Read Details

New Friendship Blooming In Hollywood Between Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It looks like a new friendship is brewing in Hollywood and it's between our very own Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra and American hottie Kelly Clarkson. Yes, both Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Clarkson were honoured by Variety at the annual Power Of Women luncheon and Kelly took to Twitter by posting a picture of the duo and she captioned it,

"1 of my favourite parts of today ...my girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her!" For which Priyanka Chopra replied, "You were amazing @kelly_clarkson u made me laugh cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore u. Xoxo always."

Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson

Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson

Both Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson were honoured by Variety and attended the luncheon for their annual Power Of Women event.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was sweating during the speech and Priyanka Chopra helped her backstage to ease it out.

Tweet Tweet

Tweet Tweet

This made Kelly Clarkson like Priyanka Chopra and she tweeted out pleasantries.

New Friendship

New Friendship

Kelly Clarkson mentioned "I love her" and it looks like a new friendship is blooming in Hollywood.

Respecting Others

Respecting Others

Priyanka Chopra also replied to Kelly Clarkson's tweet by saying that she adores her very much.

Priyanka-Kelly

Priyanka-Kelly

Kelly Clarkson and Priyanka Chopra have found new friendship with each other and all thanks to Variety.

Priyanka Chopra
Read more about: priyanka chopra, kelly clarkson
Story first published: Monday, October 16, 2017, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos