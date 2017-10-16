 »   »   » New Friendship Blooming In Hollywood Between Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Clarkson! Read Details

It looks like a new friendship is brewing in Hollywood and it's between our very own Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra and American hottie Kelly Clarkson. Yes, both Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Clarkson were honoured by Variety at the annual Power Of Women luncheon and Kelly took to Twitter by posting a picture of the duo and she captioned it,

"1 of my favourite parts of today ...my girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her!" For which Priyanka Chopra replied, "You were amazing @kelly_clarkson u made me laugh cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore u. Xoxo always."