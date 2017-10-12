 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Dream While Shooting For Quantico 3 In Italy! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Dream While Shooting For Quantico 3 In Italy! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is looking like a dream during the shoot of her television series Quantico 3 in Montepulciano, a hilly town in Tuscany, Italy. The pictures from the shoot make her look nothing less than a diva sporting a beautiful white top and a skirt and she looks fabulous with her hat as well.

The first 2 seasons of Quantico were shot completely in the US and the ratings dropped drastically during the second season. However, the makers have chosen Italy for a change during the third season and we hope the location change will help the television series get better ratings. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Montepulciano pictures below...

Priyanka Chopra is in Montepulciano, Italy for the shoot of Quantico 3.

Montepulciano is a small hilly town in Tuscany, Italy and is 186 km away from the capital Rome.

Priyanka Chopra looks like the most beautiful woman on earth! Doesn't she?

Her white top, skirt and hat makes her look like a born diva.

It's something new to see Priyanka Chopra in a small town in Italy.

No matter where she is, she blooms where she is planted.

There's an unexplainable beautiful charm about small towns, right?

PeeCee looks like a dream in those cool sunglasses!

We guess Quantico 3 will end up having very good ratings in the USA.

The change of location to Italy might attract more Americans to watch the series.

Story first published: Thursday, October 12, 2017, 11:01 [IST]
