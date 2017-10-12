 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Dream While Shooting For Quantico 3 In Italy! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is looking like a dream during the shoot of her television series Quantico 3 in Montepulciano, a hilly town in Tuscany, Italy. The pictures from the shoot make her look nothing less than a diva sporting a beautiful white top and a skirt and she looks fabulous with her hat as well.

The first 2 seasons of Quantico were shot completely in the US and the ratings dropped drastically during the second season. However, the makers have chosen Italy for a change during the third season and we hope the location change will help the television series get better ratings. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Montepulciano pictures below...