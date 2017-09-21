 »   »   » HARD TO BELIEVE! Priyanka Chopra Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Her Love Life

Priyanka Chopra is quite a busy bee these days. From gracing international magazine covers, attending award shows to indulging in some social work, she is truly the talk of the tinsel town.

However, she has always been mum about her personal life. But recently, while she was on a visit to Jordan to meet Syrian refugee kids, the actress spilled out some startling details about her personal life. Read on to know more...

Priyanka On World Peace She said, "The adults are clearly not making a good decision, look at what is happening with this world. Is that the world you want to leave behind to your children? A barren wasteland where people are only fighting with each other and killing each other on the basis of color of your skin, the god that you pray to that no one has seen.What are we fighting about, What are we killing innocent people and children about. 'I Don't Believe In Combat' She added, "I have always been a believer of peace and I believe conversations sort out most problems in the world. I don't believe in combat; I am a fighter." 'Ask My Boyfriends' She chuckled, "I will fight for what is right but I do it firmly instead of violently, unless you ask boyfriends that, they'll tell you a different story. I just don't talk about it (my relationships), doesn't mean it didn't exist or doesn't." Priyanka Can Be A Little Volatile In Her Relationships PeeCee said that she is a peace-loving person in general but in her romantic relationships she can be a little volatile. She also hinted that there is something happening in her personal life, but did not divulge further details. When The World Would Know Earlier in one of her interviews with Filmfare, when quizzed about her love life, Priyanka had said, "Nobody knows that. C'mon! When there is a ring on my finger, which is actually given to me, then I'll tell the world. Till then no one can claim me.'' PeeCee's Ideal Man The actress had earlier mentioned while talking about her ideal man, that she wants someone who can handle her.

On the work front, there have been rumors about Priyanka's next film. But there hasn't been an official announcement from her side yet.