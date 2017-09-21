 »   »   » Picture Talk: Priyanka Chopra & Malala Yousufzai Are In Awe Of Each Other

Priyanka Chopra recently met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is in awe of her.

Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, shared a picture with Yousufzai on Instagram and hailed her for her efforts in empowering and inspiring young girls.

Yousafzai, who joined Twitter recently, posted a photo with the actor writing, "Can't believe I met Priyanka Chopra".

The 35-year-old actor was quick to reply, tweeting, "Oh Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!! (sic) You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud."

Priyanka also met American feminist and social political activist Gloria Steinem at the United Nations.

"It's was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem. An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist," she wrote along side a picture with Steinem.

Priyanka is currently in UN where she recently addressed the global leaders and urged everyone to educate and create opportunities for young girls and children.