Priyanka Chopra Is Missing Her Maldives Vacation! Shares Another Throwback Picture

Posted By:
Priyanka Chopra headed out to Maldives to celebrate her 35th birthday with her family and friends and all good things come to an end but the memories always remain. She's now in New York City shooting for her upcoming Hollywood movies and is missing her mother and the Maldives vacation.

She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her Maldives holiday and captioned it as, "Missing the Famjam." Check out PeeCee's Maldives pictures below...

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this throwback picture from her Maldives holiday.

PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra sips a cocktail while enjoying her boat ride in Maldives.

Water Baby

The beach baby PeeCee enjoys every bit of her holiday!

Cool Chopra's!

She poses with her family in Maldives and they all look so cool.

Nostalgic

ith a holiday like this! Of course PeeCee will be feeling nostalgic about it.

Happy Birthday

This has to be the best birthday wishes ever.

Blessed

Priyanka is truly blessed to have a wonderful and loving family.

Wow!

She looks stunning in this yellow maxi dress. Doesn't she?

Angelic

PeeCee surely looks like an angel in this one.

Birthday Girl

She was in Maldives to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Mom-Daughter

Priyanka Chopra absolutely love her mommy.

NYC

Priyanka is currently in New York City for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood movies.

