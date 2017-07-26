 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Is Missing Her Maldives Vacation! Shares Another Throwback Picture

Priyanka Chopra headed out to Maldives to celebrate her 35th birthday with her family and friends and all good things come to an end but the memories always remain. She's now in New York City shooting for her upcoming Hollywood movies and is missing her mother and the Maldives vacation.
She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her Maldives holiday and captioned it as, "Missing the Famjam." Check out PeeCee's Maldives pictures below...
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shared this throwback picture from her Maldives holiday.
PeeCee
Priyanka Chopra sips a cocktail while enjoying her boat ride in Maldives.
Water Baby
The beach baby PeeCee enjoys every bit of her holiday!
Cool Chopra's!
She poses with her family in Maldives and they all look so cool.
Nostalgic
ith a holiday like this! Of course PeeCee will be feeling nostalgic about it.
Happy Birthday
This has to be the best birthday wishes ever.
Blessed
Priyanka is truly blessed to have a wonderful and loving family.
Wow!
She looks stunning in this yellow maxi dress. Doesn't she?
Angelic
PeeCee surely looks like an angel in this one.
Birthday Girl
She was in Maldives to celebrate her 35th birthday.
Mom-Daughter
Priyanka Chopra absolutely love her mommy.
NYC
Priyanka is currently in New York City for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood movies.
Please Wait while comments are loading...