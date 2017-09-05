 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Meets Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Meets Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu! View Pictures

Posted By:
Priyanka Chopra along with her mother Madhu Chopra visited Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at their residence and spent quality time with the duo and discussed his health and other conditions. PeeCee also kissed Dilip Kumar's forehead and wished him a speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is very active on Twitter and shared the pictures with the caption, "@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF," for which Priyanka retweeted it with the caption, "It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar."

Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to Dilip Kumar at his residence in Mumbai.

PeeCee also kissed Dilip Kumar's forehead and wished him a speedy recovery.

She visited Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is back from the United States and is spending quality time with her family in India.

Dilip Kumar is very active on Twitter and he was the one who shared the pictures of Priyanka Chopra visiting him.

A few weeks ago, Shahrukh Khan had visited Dilip Kumar at his residence too.

We wish Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery!

Read more about: priyanka chopra, dilip kumar
Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 10:42 [IST]
