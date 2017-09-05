 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Meets Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra along with her mother Madhu Chopra visited Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at their residence and spent quality time with the duo and discussed his health and other conditions. PeeCee also kissed Dilip Kumar's forehead and wished him a speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is very active on Twitter and shared the pictures with the caption, "@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF," for which Priyanka retweeted it with the caption, "It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar."