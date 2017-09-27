 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Meets Nayanthara In The US & Call Themselves 'Sunshine Girls'!

Priyanka Chopra met the gorgeous South Indian actress Nayanthara in the US and the duo called themselves 'The sunshine girls'. The backdrop looks like they're in a restaurant and they look as cool as ever.PeeCee is in the US for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film 'A Kid Like Jake' and the filming began two months ago in New York City.

Apart from that, she also interacted with kids at the UN Headquarters as part of her mission to provide quality and equal education to immigrant children. Check out the picture of sunshine girls Priyanka and Nayanthara below...