 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Meets Nayanthara In The US & Call Themselves 'Sunshine Girls'!

Priyanka Chopra Meets Nayanthara In The US & Call Themselves 'Sunshine Girls'!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Priyanka Chopra met the gorgeous South Indian actress Nayanthara in the US and the duo called themselves 'The sunshine girls'. The backdrop looks like they're in a restaurant and they look as cool as ever.PeeCee is in the US for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film 'A Kid Like Jake' and the filming began two months ago in New York City.

Apart from that, she also interacted with kids at the UN Headquarters as part of her mission to provide quality and equal education to immigrant children. Check out the picture of sunshine girls Priyanka and Nayanthara below...

The Sunshine Girls

The Sunshine Girls

Priyanka Chopra and Nayanthara look so lovely together, right?

Nayanthara

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is a well known South Indian actress who has starred in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Iru Mugan

Iru Mugan

Her recent superhit move was Iru Mugan, which released in 2016.

Highest Paid

Highest Paid

She is one of the highest paid actresses in South India.

A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake

PeeCee is in the US for the shoot of her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra
Read more about: priyanka chopra, nayanthara
Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos