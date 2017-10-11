 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Talks About Menism' Vs Feminism! Read Details

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has no qualms about being called a feminist and said that she's proud of the tag and will always fight for women's rights and gender-equality. She also said that the term 'menism' doesn't make sense as men already have everything they ever wanted, such as freedom and various other things.
"I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, 'No, I'm not that much of a feminist.' I don't even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women. That's why there is not a man-ism, because they always had it." Also, PeeCee revealed that people are complicating feminism, but the truth behind it is just asking for equal opportunities for women.
Priyanka Chopra
She further commented, "Sometimes women have to show such enormous amount of strength to be perceived as unbreakable."
PeeCee Quoted
"They are constantly under scrutiny to prove that they can walk toe to toe with any man around the world."
Women Are Different
"But that's not easy at all. Women are physiologically different than men and there are times when I am vulnerable."
Vulnerabilities
"But I have to try hard to cover my vulnerabilities. And I think that's what makes me strong."
Woman Of Colour
"I'm digging my feet in and saying I will not settle for parts which are less, especially as a woman of colour."
Indian-American Roles
"I want to be able to play mainstream parts without the need in the storyline to describe why an Indian is playing an American."
Summed It Up
"The roles are still not being written for us as much as they should." Priyanka Chopra summed it up.