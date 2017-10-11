 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Talks About Menism' Vs Feminism! Read Details

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has no qualms about being called a feminist and said that she's proud of the tag and will always fight for women's rights and gender-equality. She also said that the term 'menism' doesn't make sense as men already have everything they ever wanted, such as freedom and various other things.

"I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, 'No, I'm not that much of a feminist.' I don't even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women. That's why there is not a man-ism, because they always had it." Also, PeeCee revealed that people are complicating feminism, but the truth behind it is just asking for equal opportunities for women.