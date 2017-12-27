 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra: I've Been Thrown Out Of Films For Someone’s Girlfriend, Faced Abuse Of Power!

Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans about her struggle in Bollywood back in the days and said that she faced abuse of power and was also thrown out of films at the last minute as the director/actor's girlfriend was recommend. She opened up by saying,
"I am very fierce. People are a little bit scared of me. When I walk into a room, I make sure that no one can... Yes, I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended... A girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that's an abuse of power... Girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director."
Priyanka Chopra
"I couldn't do anything about it. I was removed last minute from many such situations because I never catered to the whims and fancies of powerful men. I only cater to my colleagues and friends who give me respect."
Family Strength
"I was treated in a different way because I commanded that, and it was because I had the strength and support of my family," quipped Priyanka Chopra.
It's For Everyone
Priyanka Chopra had previously revealed that "Men also go through casting couch," and the co-host of the show Rithvik Dhanjani supported her statements.
Industry People
Rithvik Dhanjani said, "It's the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things. I've been lucky to have worked with good people in the industry."
#MeToo Movement
Priyanka also talked about the #MeToo movement and said, "I think it has struck a chord with everyone in the world. You have all seen what happened with the Me Too hashtag. It was not just restricted to the US... It went all over the world."
Donald Trump
"Different countries have different cultural boundaries. Meryl Streep can stand up and talk against the President over there (in US). They can sell anti-Trump memorabilia outside his house. It's just a different way we live in our nation and we need to respect it."