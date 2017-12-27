 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra: I've Been Thrown Out Of Films For Someone’s Girlfriend, Faced Abuse Of Power!

Priyanka Chopra spilled the beans about her struggle in Bollywood back in the days and said that she faced abuse of power and was also thrown out of films at the last minute as the director/actor's girlfriend was recommend. She opened up by saying,

"I am very fierce. People are a little bit scared of me. When I walk into a room, I make sure that no one can... Yes, I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended... A girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that's an abuse of power... Girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director."