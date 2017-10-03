 »   »   » Oh Wow! Priyanka Chopra Chills By The Pool With Her Girlfriends! View Pictures

Oh Wow! Priyanka Chopra Chills By The Pool With Her Girlfriends! View Pictures

It's been a busy year for Priyanka Chopra as she's travelling back and forth to India and the US. Her work commitments have reached their peak, but she's multi-tasking and managing everything with ease despite being neck deep in work. Thankfully, she had a great weekend with her girlfriends and relaxed by the pool and soaked herself in the sun!

Priyanka along with her girlfriends shared their pool party pics on Instagram and man, it's the coolest pictures ever. The girls are seen having loads of fun and we hope they meet up often and do this regularly as well. Check out the pictures below...

Priyanka Chopra

"And then you smile... because sometimes you just do," captioned Priyanka Chopra.

Pool Fun

Priyanka Chopra chills by the pool and soaks in the sun.

Girls Girls Girls

The girls are having one helluva time chilling by the pool.

So Lovely

PeeCee and her buddy look lovely, right?

Hot Friend

Priyanka Chopra's friend is nothing less than a heroine too!

Fashion Icon

PeeCee's girl buddies are a fashion icon all by themselves!

Lucky Girl

Priyanka Chopra is one lucky girl to have hot friends like this. Don'y you think?

Calm & Happy

Here's a close-up pic of Priyanka Chopra. She looks so calm and happy!

Just Flipping

She is seen doing a flip by the pool too! Just wow!

Having Fun

Priyanka Chopra's girl buddies surely know how to bring the house down.

Meet & Chill

We hope PeeCee would meet her girlfriends every weekend and chill.

Catching Up

Meeting friends after a hard days of work relaxes your body and mind.

Soaking Up

The sun is shining bright on PeeCee and she has no complaints.

A Kid Like Jake

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US for the shoot of her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake.

It's All Smiles

PeeCee and her BFF are seen smiling at each other.

Double Dhamaka

Priyanka Chopra has two Hollywood movies up her sleeve as of now.

