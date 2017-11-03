 »   »   » STRANGE! Priyanka Chopra Refuses To Wear Pants, Read Details!

Philosophical quotes are nothing new to Instagram and people often wonder 'what is life, why are we here, what is our purpose' and Priyanka Chopra had one such occasion where she posted a deep meaning quote and the end part is what catches everyone's attention. The end of it says, "And refuse to put on pants."

Well, hold on your horses, folks! The entire quote is about hitting the gym and eating salad or cupcakes and chilling all by yourself while maintaining a balance. The quote read as, "Some days you eat salads and go to the gym, some days you eat cupcakes and refuse to put on pants. It's called balance."

