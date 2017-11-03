 »   »   » STRANGE! Priyanka Chopra Refuses To Wear Pants, Read Details!

STRANGE! Priyanka Chopra Refuses To Wear Pants, Read Details!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Philosophical quotes are nothing new to Instagram and people often wonder 'what is life, why are we here, what is our purpose' and Priyanka Chopra had one such occasion where she posted a deep meaning quote and the end part is what catches everyone's attention. The end of it says, "And refuse to put on pants."

Well, hold on your horses, folks! The entire quote is about hitting the gym and eating salad or cupcakes and chilling all by yourself while maintaining a balance. The quote read as, "Some days you eat salads and go to the gym, some days you eat cupcakes and refuse to put on pants. It's called balance."

No Pants

No Pants

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram picture was a philosophical one and people's attention was only about the pants part.

Casual Post

Casual Post

Of course, Priyanka Chopra casually posted the picture on her Instagram handle!

Funny Quotes

Funny Quotes

Apart from cool and hot pictures, Instagram is also filled with deep philosophical and funny quotes too.

Social Media Fun

Social Media Fun

Just like everyone else on social media, Priyanka Chopra posts crazy thing sometimes as well.

A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake

Priyanka is currently in the United States for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake.

Stadiums

Stadiums

She visited baseball stadiums as well along with her co-stars.

Quantico 3

Quantico 3

PeeCee was in Italy recently for the shoot of her upcoming TV series Quantico 3.

Good Ratings

Good Ratings

Quantico had pretty good ratings in the United States and is doing well.

B-town Offers

B-town Offers

As of now, Priyanka Chopra has no Bollywood offers up her sleeve.

Hollywood Vs Bollywood

Hollywood Vs Bollywood

She is focused only on Hollywood and has given Bollywood a backseat.

Random early morning musings when u wake up before u r supposed to! 😐

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Priyanka Chopra
Read more about: priyanka chopra
Story first published: Friday, November 3, 2017, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers