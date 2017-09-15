 »   »   » Ignore Priyanka Chopra, She Doesn't Know Facts! Says Sikkim MP Prem Das Rai

Priyanka Chopra calls Sikkim a troubled state, apologies for her comments later | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra faced the ire of the Sikkimese people for calling their state "troubled by insurgency" at the Toronto International Film Festival, when in fact, Sikkim has been insurgency free for more than 30 years and is a very peaceful state. To add more insult, she said Sikkim has no film industry of it's own, and the truth is, Sikkim has a film industry and has given several hit movies too!

Sikkim MP, Prem Das Rai, urged people to ignore Priyanka Chopra's statements as she doesn't know what she's talking about. "She definitely doesn't have her facts correct. Sikkim has been an insurgency free state for three decades but she didn't know that. She is travelling internationally, is perhaps why she doesn't have much knowledge about what is happening here back in India."