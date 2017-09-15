 »   »   » Ignore Priyanka Chopra, She Doesn't Know Facts! Says Sikkim MP Prem Das Rai

Priyanka Chopra faced the ire of the Sikkimese people for calling their state "troubled by insurgency" at the Toronto International Film Festival, when in fact, Sikkim has been insurgency free for more than 30 years and is a very peaceful state. To add more insult, she said Sikkim has no film industry of it's own, and the truth is, Sikkim has a film industry and has given several hit movies too!
Sikkim MP, Prem Das Rai, urged people to ignore Priyanka Chopra's statements as she doesn't know what she's talking about. "She definitely doesn't have her facts correct. Sikkim has been an insurgency free state for three decades but she didn't know that. She is travelling internationally, is perhaps why she doesn't have much knowledge about what is happening here back in India."
Priyanka Chopra
"She is a star in her own right and Sikkim is a star in its own right. We should bury this issue without sensationalising it any further," said Sikkim MP Prem Das Rai.
Regretful Statements
He also said Priyanka Chopra has apologised for her statements and we should just move on, "She has made some regrets about it."
We're Human, After All!
"Yes, she made a factually incorrect statement about an Indian state on the international platform, but everybody makes mistakes. It's okay," summed up Sikkim MP Prem Das Rai.
Just For Laugh
People made fun of Priyanka Chopra on Twitter by saying that someday she might say Mumbai is financially poor, when in fact it's the financial capital of India.
Now That's Something!
Another user replied that she might even say Bangalore has no IT companies, when in fact, it's filled with IT companies.
Trollers At Work
Trollers made the most out of Priyanka Chopra's blunder and poked fun at her statements on Sikkim.
Pahuna
Some even went ahead and said that she's doing this on purpose just to promote her upcoming film Pahuna, which is based on Sikkim.
Good Question
Some even questioned on what rights did she cry foul when someone in America called her brown, when in fact, she herself spreads false narrative about her own country's peaceful state.