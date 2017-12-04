 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Should STOP Singing, Says Monica Dogra!

During a rapid fire round at the musical reality show Stage 3, musician, model and Dhobi Ghat actress Monica Dogra was asked 'which actor should stop singing' and within a blink of an eye, she quipped Priyanka Chopra's name saying that she's a terrific actress and should focus completely on acting rather than singing.

Also, Vishal Dadlani was asked the same question and he said that Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing. Well, what do you think, folks? Should they stop singing? Leave us your comments!

