Priyanka Chopra Should STOP Singing, Says Monica Dogra!

During a rapid fire round at the musical reality show Stage 3, musician, model and Dhobi Ghat actress Monica Dogra was asked 'which actor should stop singing' and within a blink of an eye, she quipped Priyanka Chopra's name saying that she's a terrific actress and should focus completely on acting rather than singing.

Also, Vishal Dadlani was asked the same question and he said that Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha should stop singing. Well, what do you think, folks? Should they stop singing? Leave us your comments!

Monica Dogra said that Priyanka Chopra should stop singing and should focus completely on acting!

Monica also said that Priyanka is a terrific actress and should give all her time to acting only.

Monica Dogra is an indie pop singer, musician and a model and has been part of several music concerts across the country and abroad.

She said those comments on Priyanka Chopra at the musical reality show Stage 3, which also features musician Vishal Dadlani.

Vishal Dadlani on the other hand said that he wishes Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha to stop singing.

Monica Dogra plays in the famous band, Shaa'ir and Func and their music vides are pretty creative and colourful.

Monica Dogra grew up in Baltimore, USA and attended Oakleigh Elementary School in Montessori.

She also did a guest appearance in the musical hit Rock On!! which released in the year 2008.

Rock On starring Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal went on to be the biggest musical hit of 2000s.

Monica Dogra was also featured in music magazines such as Rolling Stone and she also hosted The Dewarists.

Monica Dogra debuted in Bollywood in the film Dhobi Ghat which released in 2011.

Despite being a dark art film, Dhobi Ghat was appreciate by many reviews and the rating were pretty good too.

Story first published: Monday, December 4, 2017, 17:56 [IST]
