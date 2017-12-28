 »   »   » WOW! Priyanka Chopra Wants To Get Married & Have A Cricket Team Of Children

Priyanka Chopra, who is an International name now, was recently asked about her personal life and her marriage plans.

To which she replied that she wants to get married and have a Cricket team of children. Read what the stunning actress told Indian Express in an interview.

My Mother Told Me "My mother has told me to marry a man who can appreciate the hard work I have done until now. Definitely, I want to get married and have a cricket team of children but finding a suitable match for seems to be a difficult task." Marriage Is Definitely On The Cards Earlier when a web portal asked Priyanka about her wedding, she had said, "Marriage is definitely on the cards, but will happen when the time is right. It will happen when it is destined to. If I do decide to take the plunge, it would be with someone who understands and supports that. At the end of the day, two people make a relationship work. It will take an understanding and prioritisation from both." When Priyanka Was Asked About Padmavati Recently She revealed, "I feel like I should call Deepika and Sanjay sir and tell my opinion to them. And this is exactly what I did. I called them and told I stand by them and hope that audience gets to see the film. The art that Sanjay Leela Bhansali believes in should be viewed by everyone." She Added "When you use my name as a public figure from Indian film industry and flash my opinion on the ticker, I feel used. By asking this question over and over again you are doing the same. You are asking me a question about another film and filmmaker instead of talking about me and my career." I Am Not At Fault "What can an actor or a filmmaker do to change what's happening in the country? They are as much a part of the civil society as you or them. I am not at fault. I can have an opinion but I cannot be pushed to give it publicly.''

On a related note, Padmavati was supposed to release on December 1st. The movie might release in March now.