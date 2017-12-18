 »   »   » PURE GOLD! Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Khan Give Us Some Precious Memories About Swades

"Mann se Raavan joh nikale ... Ram uske mann mein hai", Shahrukh Khan's Swades released 13 years ago but it still continues to hold a special place in our hearts.
The flick was considered way ahead on its time and was critically accalimed though it failed at the box office. Recently, we came across some unseen pictures from the sets of Swades from the amhurat day and yes, there's a special surprise by AbRam too...
Rare Picture
One can see Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan posing for a picture with director Ashutosh Gowariker.
Taking Us Down The Memory Lane
Another one has Aamir holding the clapboard while they are about to commence a shooting a scene.
SRK Loves This Film Of His
The superstar had once tweeted, "Making Swades was such an emotionally overwhelming experience that I never saw the finished product. Didn't want the feeling to end.."
SRK Was Not The First Choice For This Film
Ashutosh Gowariker originally wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the lead. But unfortunately, things didn't work out and SRK ended up playing Mohan Bhargava.
Check out the video here...
AbRam performing on the song "Ye Taara Wo Taara" from the movie Swades Aww he is looking cute as hell!! ❤❤ @iamsrk @gaurikhan @suhanakhan2 @___aryan___
A post shared by ~ SRK's Fan Girl 💫 ~ (@srk_cherish) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:45am PST