 »   »   » PURE GOLD! Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Khan Give Us Some Precious Memories About Swades

"Mann se Raavan joh nikale ... Ram uske mann mein hai", Shahrukh Khan's Swades released 13 years ago but it still continues to hold a special place in our hearts.

The flick was considered way ahead on its time and was critically accalimed though it failed at the box office. Recently, we came across some unseen pictures from the sets of Swades from the amhurat day and yes, there's a special surprise by AbRam too...

Rare Picture One can see Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan posing for a picture with director Ashutosh Gowariker. Taking Us Down The Memory Lane Another one has Aamir holding the clapboard while they are about to commence a shooting a scene. SRK Loves This Film Of His The superstar had once tweeted, "Making Swades was such an emotionally overwhelming experience that I never saw the finished product. Didn't want the feeling to end.." Did You Know This? This SRK starrer was originally titled 'Desh' but was later renamed as 'Swades'. SRK Was Not The First Choice For This Film Ashutosh Gowariker originally wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the lead. But unfortunately, things didn't work out and SRK ended up playing Mohan Bhargava. Too Cute To Handle Meanwhile, AbRam chose to perform to his daddy dearest's song 'Yeh Taara' from this flick at the recently held annual day function. We bet you won't stop going 'aww' over this little munchkin.

Check out the video here...