 »   »   » Watch The Trailer Of Irfan Khan Starrer 'Qarib Qarib Single' Here!

The trailer of Irfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Single is out and it revolves around the unusual tale of online love and social media dating frenzy. Irfan Khan has a new 'cool dude' look in the movie and the storyline is based on his journey to meet his online lover.

Watch the trailer below!

Also Read: Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta SHUTS Down a Troller For Making Fun Of Her Topless Pictures!

The trailer is something new and unusual, right? Irfan Khan is a content driven actor and his movies are different and out of the box. Qarib Qarib Single will surely resonate with youngsters sentiments as online love has became a part and parcel of life these days.

Qarib Qarib Single starring Irfan Khan and Parvathy is all sett o hit the theatres on November 10, 2017. The film is directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Also Read: Adult Star Moment! Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Meets Pornstar Kayden Kross In Los Angeles!