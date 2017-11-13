 »   »   » Race 3 First Look: Salman Khan With A Gun Is All Things Deadly!

Salman Khan's Dashing First Look in RACE 3 is out | FilmiBeat

The much awaited action thriller 'Race 3' recently hit the shooting floors in Mumbai. This time, we have Salman Khan stepping into Saif Ali Khan's and Remo D' Souza helming the movie.

Want to drive away your Monday blues? We have got the superstar's first look from the film and boy, it's absolutely mind-blowing! Have a look at it here...

Salman Is All Guns Blazing This morning, the superstar took to Twitter to share his first look from Race 3. In the still, Salman is seen glaring at the camera and pointing a gun in the audience's direction.

Bobby Deol Joins The Gang Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol in a pivotal. Producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier revealed to a leading daily, "He is an absolute delight to work with, very professional and a really nice guy. He will be styled differently in the film and you will see him in a never seen- before avatar."





Shades Of Grey Hinting at the plot, the producer had revealed, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."





The Hit Jodi Of Salman- Jacqueline After working together in Kick, the duo are reuniting for Race 3 and the audience can't wait to witness their electrifying chemistry once again.





Saqib Salem & Daisy Shah Add More To The Race Saqib Salem and Daisy Shah will also be seen in a new avatar in this slick-action thriller.

Sidharth Malhotra Was Offered Race 3 Recently Sidharth Malhotra had revealed that he missed out on an opportunity to share the screen space with Salman Khan in Race 3 due to date issues

For The First Time Ever! Taurani had earlier confirmed, "Yes Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2."



What got us even more excited is that Salman's Race 3 will battle it out with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan at the box office on Eid 2018!