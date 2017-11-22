 »   »   » Radhika Apte: My Definition Of Success Is Different From Someone Else's

Radhika Apte recently took up a Masterclass where the actress spoke extensively of her journey. She kept the crowd enthralled with valuable lessons she has learned in her career.

The show which took place in Pune, Radhika's hometown was completely sold out. It saw youngsters from all walk of life attending it.



Radhika indulged in a candid chat with the host of the event where they spoke about today's cinema especially focusing on the emergence of Digital platforms in India.



While talking about the masterclass Radhika shared, "This masterclass has been a wonderful experience. I really enjoyed the entire session. I learned so much with such an eclectic crowd."



She spoke about growing up in the Pune of yore, riding around on her bicycle, doing theatre and studying Economics and Maths. The actress said, "I don't know if it just happens in Pune, but parents here send their kids all kinds of classes. So I learnt all sorts of things - drawing, watercolor painting, singing, acting, and everything else you could think of."



Walking down the nostalgic lane, she noted how her hometown had changed over the years. "If you stepped out of the house then, you'd know 80 per cent of the people. The weather was beautiful, there were so many trees, so many cafes everywhere. It had a small town vibe but with so much cultural richness to it."



She further spoke about how she isn't a stranger to rejections. "Rejection is a part of every business. I used to take it very personally, but then I realized that businesses don't work without rejections."



She added, "Don't take rejection personally, be rational about your abilities, know what success means to you, don't take someone else's definition of success. It is best to have your own self as your competition, however, ambitious you are, do not ever compromise on mental and physical health."

Radhika who ventured into the digital space way before anyone with 'Ahalya' two years back, shared her reason behind taking such an unusual step. She understood the true potential and the impact short films and digital platform will have on the audience before it became a popular format.



The actress briefly spoke about her experience while working on six different regional cinema and her fondness for theatrics.



The actress, who will be next seen in Padman alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, still doesn't consider herself a success, despite having worked in movies in seven different languages. She explains, "I have a different dream. So my definition of success is definitely different from someone else's. You should know what success means to you. Don't go by someone else's definition of it."



Further, Radhika answered all the impromptu questions by the youngsters in the audience who wanted to learn more about her.