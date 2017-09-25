 »   »   » Raghu Dixit Talks About Making Music For Bollywood!

Raghu Dixit was working in Belgium as a microbiologist and he left his dream job to pursue his passion, which is music and returned to India and the rest is history. He is one of the most successful musicians in the local Indian music scene and has performed several concerts and also made music for Bollywood movies.

He has created music for Bollywood films like Quick Gun Murugun, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and his next is Saif Ali Khan's Chef. He opened up about Chef by saying, "With Chef, director Raja Krishna Menon's assistant happened to play a song of mine in his car. He met me and the plan was to just do one song as he thought I'm a folk musician and won't be able to do justice to the others, but I pitched him the other tracks and every song got approved!"



The musician thinks that he's a destiny's child and opened up to DNA by saying, "I can only be grateful for everything that has happened in my life, and the credit goes to all those people who have stood by me through it." He also said that he's loving every bit of his work and wouldn't ever think of foing anything else.



He is happy that his fans connect well with his music and said, "When we asked some of our fans what they liked about our live shows, many of them said that the one emotion they feel is happiness. As a rule, we don't play sad songs. We want to see people happy during our concerts.