 »   »   » Can Rahul Gandhi Beat Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff In Martial Arts?

It looks like Rahul Gandhi is all set to beat anyone in martial arts as the latest pictures doing the rounds online show the Indian National Congress Vice President showing some real killer moves and can match even Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and might even beat them at their own game too!
The politician is practicing the Japanese martial art of Aikido and has got a black belt in it too, just like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Now that's really impressive! Our Bollywood heroes and politicians are becoming healthy and fit and are ready for a fight anytime and any day. Check out the pictures below!
Story first published: Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 17:54 [IST]
