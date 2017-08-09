 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary At The Box Office!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary At The Box Office!

Posted By:
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day 2018 and looks like Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary is will release on the same day too. When asked if his upcoming film will really clash with 2.0 at the box office, Sidharth opened up by saying,

"I think that is pretty unfortunate. But we don't know as yet. Actually, we have also not finished Aiyaary and even they haven't finished their shooting or their post. So, let's see we still have time. I have two other films to release, so I am more worried about that."

Grand Release

Robo 2.0 is all set for a grand release in January 2018.

Leaked Pictures

The leaked pictures from 2.0 show Amy Jackson and superstar Rajinikanth in action.

Amy & Rajinikanth

Amy Jackson revealed that Rajinikanth is the most humble person she has ever met.

Huge Expectations

There is huge expectation on Shankar's Robo 2.0 and we're sure he'll not disappoint.

Amy-Salman

Salman Khan had attended the poster launch of Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0.

15 Languages

Robo 2.0 will release in 15 different languages. Whoa! That's pretty big!

Read more about: akshay kumar, rajinikanth
