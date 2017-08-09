 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary At The Box Office!

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day 2018 and looks like Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary is will release on the same day too. When asked if his upcoming film will really clash with 2.0 at the box office, Sidharth opened up by saying,

"I think that is pretty unfortunate. But we don't know as yet. Actually, we have also not finished Aiyaary and even they haven't finished their shooting or their post. So, let's see we still have time. I have two other films to release, so I am more worried about that."