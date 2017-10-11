 »   »   » HOT! Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Gets A Solo Release, Makers Reveal Amy Jackson's First Look

Box-office clashes especially of two big-ticket films isn't a good news for the industry. Chances are both may win favorable word-of-mouth but let's not forget that there is a lose of a considerable amount of business thanks to the presence of the other film.

Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary and Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar's 2.o were slated for a Republic Day 2019 release. But, that isn't the case anymore! Find out why...



Aiyaary Gets A New Release Date Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "to release on 9 Feb 2018... Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee... Neeraj Pandey directs."

Neeraj Pandey Had Earlier Dropped A Hint When we had recently caught up with Neeraj Pandey for a chat, he had told us, "No one wants to harm each other. Nobody is against each other. 2.0 was supposed to release in Diwali and got deferred to January 25. They are two different films. We are not even sure if we are clashing."





What's Aiyaary All About The filmmaker had further added, "The film is basically about a mentor-protégé relationship, involving a young major played by Sidharth and a senior colonel played by Bajpayee, and the difference of opinions that creep between the two, which sends them off in diverse directions. It's a dramatic thriller and also has a terrific supporting cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet, Kumud Mishra, and Adil Hussain."

On The Other Hand, 2.0 This Shankar directorial is already in a lot of news for its star cast. After the makers had a grand launch to unveil the first look, everyone is now waiting with bated breath to see the trailer.





Akshay Kumar As The Antagonist It would be quite interesting to see Akshay Kumar's evil streak in this film.

Amy Jackson's First Look Poster Out Meanwhile this afternoon, the makers released Amy Jackson's first look as a droid from the film. The poster carries a tagline which reads, "The world is not only for humans" and that's adding more to our curiosity.



