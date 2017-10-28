 »   »   » Rajinikanth Doesn’t Like This One Thing About Younger Generation!

Rajinikanth appreciates the fact that youngsters today are concerned about the future of their country, but the superstar does not like the aloofness they show towards the culture and tradition.

The 66-year-old actor, who was in the city to launch the music of his upcoming film 2.0, said it is important to be attached to one's roots to stay happy in life.

"Nowadays, everyone loves their homeland and mother- tongue. I like that aspect of the younger generation. But they are gradually forgetting our tradition and culture. If you need to lead a really happy life, always remember your roots," Rajinikanth said.

The actor added that to be successful in life it is necessary to utilise the opportunities properly.

"Getting an opportunity is very difficult. And if you don't utilise it correctly, there's no bigger fool than you. If someone has earned name and fame, it doesn't mean he worked really hard, but he used his opportunities rightly."

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 marks the filmmaker-actor duo's third collaboration after blockbusters Sivaji and Enthiran.

Praising the superstar, Shankar said, "Rajinikanth sir is always keen to try new things in his scenes. Whenever I read out a scene to him, he always comes up with his own suggestions to make the sequence better."

The director also said that 2.0 is not a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran" and has a completely new story with an essential social message.

Rajinikanth plays the role of robot Chitti and scientist Dr. Vaseegaran in the film, which is produced by Lyca Productions.

Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman has given the music for the film, which also features Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles.

2.0 is slated to release on January 25, 2018.