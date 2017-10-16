 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018 and people are eagerly waiting for that day to come as soon as possible. Also, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary was slated to release on the same day, but the film-makers have decided to postpone the movie as clashing with Rajinikanth at the box office will be an expensive mistake.

The film-makers of Aiyaary took a safe and practical decision by postponing the film's release to a new date and it will hit the theatres on 9th February 2018 instead. So, Rajinikanth's Robo 2.0 is all set to go solo at the box office and we're sure, it might end up being the biggest blockbuster of the year. Robo 2.0 is made with a whopping budget of 450 crores and it's the most expensive film in India ever made.

