 »   »   » Rajinikanth Has An Unfulfilled Dream! Read To Know What That Is!

Superstar Rajinikanth has an experience of 40 years in the film industry and his career is filled with superhit movies and larger than life fanfare. He opened up to the media during the 2.0 audio launch in Dubai and answered a question asked by Karan Johar which kept everyone guessing.

KJO asked Rajinikanth 'Do you have any dream yet to be fulfilled in life' and Rajini replied, "There is one yet unfulfilled dream. Let's see what happens to it." Maybe, Rajinikanth is hinting at his political entry as an unfulfilled dream? We never know!