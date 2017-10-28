 »   »   » Rajinikanth Has An Unfulfilled Dream! Read To Know What That Is!

Superstar Rajinikanth has an experience of 40 years in the film industry and his career is filled with superhit movies and larger than life fanfare. He opened up to the media during the 2.0 audio launch in Dubai and answered a question asked by Karan Johar which kept everyone guessing.
KJO asked Rajinikanth 'Do you have any dream yet to be fulfilled in life' and Rajini replied, "There is one yet unfulfilled dream. Let's see what happens to it." Maybe, Rajinikanth is hinting at his political entry as an unfulfilled dream? We never know!
Superstar Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shankar's 2.0.
Massive Budget
2.0 is made with a massive budget of Rs 400 crores.
Starcast
The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.
Robo
2.0 is a sequel to the 2011 released superhit film Robo.
Director's Cut
2.0 is directed by none other than Shankar.
Audio Launch
The audio launch was held in Dubai and Rajinikanth opened up to questions.
Just Chilling
Rajinikanth also went on a helicopter ride with Amy Jackson in Dubai.
Doing The Same
Akshay Kumar and A.R Rahman went on a helicopter ride as well.
Grand Release
2.0 is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.
Can't Wait
It is the most awaited film and fans are eagerly waiting for it.
Upcoming Film
Rajinikanth is also shooting for another movie titled Kaala.
Story first published: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 15:31 [IST]
