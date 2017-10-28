 »   »   » Rajinikanth Has An Unfulfilled Dream! Read To Know What That Is!

Rajinikanth Has An Unfulfilled Dream! Read To Know What That Is!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Superstar Rajinikanth has an experience of 40 years in the film industry and his career is filled with superhit movies and larger than life fanfare. He opened up to the media during the 2.0 audio launch in Dubai and answered a question asked by Karan Johar which kept everyone guessing.

KJO asked Rajinikanth 'Do you have any dream yet to be fulfilled in life' and Rajini replied, "There is one yet unfulfilled dream. Let's see what happens to it." Maybe, Rajinikanth is hinting at his political entry as an unfulfilled dream? We never know!

Superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shankar's 2.0.

Massive Budget

Massive Budget

2.0 is made with a massive budget of Rs 400 crores.

Starcast

Starcast

The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Robo

Robo

2.0 is a sequel to the 2011 released superhit film Robo.

Director's Cut

Director's Cut

2.0 is directed by none other than Shankar.

Audio Launch

Audio Launch

The audio launch was held in Dubai and Rajinikanth opened up to questions.

Just Chilling

Just Chilling

Rajinikanth also went on a helicopter ride with Amy Jackson in Dubai.

Doing The Same

Doing The Same

Akshay Kumar and A.R Rahman went on a helicopter ride as well.

Grand Release

Grand Release

2.0 is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.

Can't Wait

Can't Wait

It is the most awaited film and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Upcoming Film

Upcoming Film

Rajinikanth is also shooting for another movie titled Kaala.

Rajinikanth
Read more about: rajinikanth
Story first published: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 15:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos